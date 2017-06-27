Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:04 | June 27 2017
17:04 | June 27 2017

Former French PM Valls quits Socialists to back Macron’s party

Former French PM Valls quits Socialists to back Macron’s party

Former French prime minister Manuel Valls said Tuesday he was leaving the Socialist Party and is ready to join forces with President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist group in parliament – assuming they want him. France 24 reports.

Valls, who served as interior minister and then prime minister under former president François Hollande, told French radio that he was walking away from the battered Socialist Party.

“Part of my political life is coming to an end. I am leaving the Socialist Party, or the Socialist Party is leaving me,” the 54-year-old told RTL radio.

The pugnacious, Spanish-born politician was rejected by Socialist party voters in a primary to choose a presidential candidate for this year’s election.

He then infuriated many within the party by announcing he would vote for Macron instead of the Socialist primary winner, Benoît Hamon.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: World

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook