In the evening of June 29-30 in northern regions short rain with thunderstorm is predicted. On July 1-3 no precipitation is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

On June 29-30 the air temperature will fall by 2-4 and then will rise by as many degrees.

In Yerevan

In the evening of June 29-30 in some places short rain with thunderstorm is predicted. On July 1-3 no precipitation is predicted.