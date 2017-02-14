Moscow is open for dialog with Kiev — diplomat

Moscow expects Kiev to recover from “the orange virus” and is open to dialogue and cooperation with sober-minded Ukrainian politicians, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Grigory Karasin, said on Monday. TASS reports.

“Indeed, on February 14, 1992, 25 years ago, Russia and Ukraine established diplomatic relations. However, unfortunately, one cannot expect solemn celebrations and joint events in the current circumstances,” the Russian Foreign Ministry quotes him as saying.

“Russia proceeds from the assumption that Kiev will ultimately recover from ‘the orange virus’ and that Russophobic hysteria will give way to pragmatism and commitment to establishing constructive cooperation,” he emphasized. “We believe that Ukraine will eventually turn into a prosperous, predictable and stable country living in peace and harmony with its neighbors. Moscow is open to dialogue and cooperation with sane Ukrainian politicians and is ready to restore close mutually beneficial ties with the fraternal people.”

“During this period, there have been ups and downs in our relations, but, in general, they developed steadily, and until recently, there was a very positive dynamics,” he noted. Karasin added that the Russian-Ukrainian top-level and high-level political dialogue was frank and confidential, while trade, economic and humanitarian ties between the two countries developed actively.