RA authorities’ indifference cause neutral posture of international organizations

“April showed that we should not wait and hope that an international organization will criticize Azerbaijan’s aggressive operations instead of us. Today, we are witnessing the collapse of the international law and international security system, the Helsinki Act. Each state has made the security of the nation its own issue. Therefore, it is necessary to seriously transform the political power and mind of Armenia,” such an opinion was expressed by a human rights activist, a laureate of Peace and Human Rights International Prizes, a coordinator of NKR Committee of “Helsinki Initiative-92”, leader of Artsakh Republican Party, Karen Ohanjanyan, in an interview with “Aravot”. “Armenia must militarily, politically and morally be ready to punish anyone who poses a threat to the physical security of its citizens.

In response to Azerbaijani aggressive operations, Armenia was to give a crushing counterblow to Azerbaijan not only in the direction where the aggression occurred but in any direction where danger emerges. The point that all this has not happened is talking about the fact that the corrupt and addicted to power in their thoughts to continue governing authorities are guilty of the impunity of Azerbaijan. The indifference of Armenia’s political power causes neutral posture of international intergovernmental organizations,” opines the NKR human rights activist.